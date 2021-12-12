Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $17.89 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.