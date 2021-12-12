Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Issues Earnings Results

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

MESA opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

