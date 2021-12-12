Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of MEI opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,600 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methode Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Methode Electronics worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

