Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.64

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.64 and traded as high as C$63.41. Metro shares last traded at C$63.03, with a volume of 264,724 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, NBF raised their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.00.

Get Metro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.67.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.