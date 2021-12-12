Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.66 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00010445 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $63.66 million and $113,484.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.34 or 0.08096123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00079689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.63 or 1.00259463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,637,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,465,691 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

