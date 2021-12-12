Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 51,237 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 272,084 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 361,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

