Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $118,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

