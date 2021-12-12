Millennium Management LLC Has $865,000 Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,474 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Veru worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 156,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 61.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Veru by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.25 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $500.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.