Mitesco (MITI) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Mitesco (OTCMKTS: MITI) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mitesco to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mitesco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco Competitors 365 1341 1618 58 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.30%. Given Mitesco’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A -$2.86 million -4.20 Mitesco Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 18.25

Mitesco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% Mitesco Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mitesco has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco’s competitors have a beta of -0.44, suggesting that their average share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitesco competitors beat Mitesco on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

