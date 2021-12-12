Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 68,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,846,396 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.