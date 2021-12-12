Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Decreased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,621,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $178.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.91.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

