Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report sales of $21.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $42.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 397,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTEM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 280,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,556. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

