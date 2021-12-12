Mondelez International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

