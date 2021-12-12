Monolith Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $799.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

