Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

Humana stock opened at $461.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.39 and its 200-day moving average is $430.47. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

