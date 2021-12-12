Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 4,011 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $607.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.84 and a 200-day moving average of $640.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

