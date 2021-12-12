Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 626 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 50,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 162,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 120.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

