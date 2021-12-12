Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 59.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 272,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 101,729 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 31.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 49.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.01. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

