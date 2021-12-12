Morgan Stanley Acquires 132,910 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 120.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Teekay Tankers worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNK opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

