Morgan Stanley Buys 5,442 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.