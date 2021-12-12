Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 142,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 230.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lannett alerts:

NYSE:LCI opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,940. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.