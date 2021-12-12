Morgan Stanley Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $740.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $800.29.

CHTR opened at $610.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 106,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

