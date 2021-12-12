Morgan Stanley Purchases 106,705 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of IMARA worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMARA during the first quarter worth $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the second quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.00. IMARA Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

