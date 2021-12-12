Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

