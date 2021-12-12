Morgan Stanley Sells 73,889 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of PureCycle Technologies worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,000,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,695,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

