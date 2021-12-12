MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Facebook by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 834,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $283,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

