Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $198,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,468 shares of company stock worth $2,358,484 in the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 256.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

