Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $263.29

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $263.29 and last traded at $262.54, with a volume of 3298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

