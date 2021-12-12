Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $16.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLLGF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MLLGF opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.