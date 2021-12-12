MurAll Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,934.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $71,934.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,218,540,832 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

