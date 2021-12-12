My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.78 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.86 or 0.08066669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.82 or 1.00231037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

