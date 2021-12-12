Nano (XNO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.68 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Nano has a market cap of $516.42 million and $14.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00007777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00028601 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

