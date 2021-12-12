Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.31). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,938 shares of company stock worth $13,774,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. Natera has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

