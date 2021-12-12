National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.52, but opened at $47.30. National Beverage shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 1,540 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 140,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.03.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

