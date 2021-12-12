National Health Investors, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.