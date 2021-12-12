Neo (NEO) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $28.32 or 0.00056105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $131.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00058601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

