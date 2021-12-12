Nerva (XNV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,243.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $434,210.03 and $1,243.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059084 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.