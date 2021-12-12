Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $353,048.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,693.25 or 0.98549563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.00785867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

