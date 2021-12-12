Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.