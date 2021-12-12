Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price target on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of NBIX opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

