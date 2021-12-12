New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NJR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

