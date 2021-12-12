New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

