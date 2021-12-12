NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) PT Raised to 80.00

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from 74.00 to 80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised NewRiver REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Shares of NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.12.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.