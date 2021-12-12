News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Chairman Sells $21,790,000.00 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NWS opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.21.
News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.
About News
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
