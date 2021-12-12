News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Chairman Sells $21,790,000.00 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NWS opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC boosted its position in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of News by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of News by 171.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of News by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

