NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.72 Million

Equities analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce $485.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.62 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $215.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,771. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

