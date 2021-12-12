NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextNav.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NN. Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,924. NextNav has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

