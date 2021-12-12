Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NOG stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 320,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

