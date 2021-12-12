NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $329,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after acquiring an additional 488,646 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

