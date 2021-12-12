Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NXC opened at $15.62 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

