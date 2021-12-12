Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:NID opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

